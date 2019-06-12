Público
Los votantes de Colau (BeC) prefieren a Maragall (ERC) que a Collboni (PSC) en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona

Encuesta de ODEC para 'Público' sobre el gobierno local, con una muestra de 800 entrevistas entre el 8 y el 11 de junio.

Ada Colau y Ernest Maragall en uno de los debates electorales.

La izquierda y el progreso se imponen -independentistas o no- en el sentir de los barceloneses con respecto a su futuro gobierno, según una encuesta elaborada para Público por ODEC a pocas horas de que concluya el plazo para formar gobierno en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona.

Con una muestra de 800 entrevistas recogida entre los días 8 y 11 de junio, la opción de que ERC -el partido ganador sin mayoría absoluta de las elecciones municipales del 26 de mayo- y Barcelona en Comú (BeC-ECG) ocupen la Alcaldía es la favorita entre sus votantes.

Así, de entre los votantes municipales de ambas formaciones, lideradas por Ernest Maragall (ERC) y Ada Colau, la alcaldesa en funciones (BeC-ECG), las preferencias en ausencia de mayoría absoluta -y con un empate técnico entre ambos en las urnas- se decantan por el entendimiento entre ambas formaciones de izquierda progresista.

Los votantes de Colau el pasado 26-M prefieren, de hecho, a Ernest Maragall (20,7%) que al candidato y líder municipal del PSC, Jaume Collboni (18,8%) para ocupar el ayuntamiento de Barcelona. Preguntados los votantes de ERC por sus dos preferencias para gobernar la capital catalana, se decantan mayoritariamente por su partido electo y BeC-ECG en un 26,3%, mientras que la opción ERC y PSC apenas la contemplan un 1,6%.

Por su parte, los electores de los socialistas catalanes muestran una preferencia prácticamente única por que Colau y Collboni ocupen el gobierno municipal, con un 25,2% favorable a BeC-ECG y el PSC. La simpatía por el dúo ERC y PSC es prácticamente inexistente, ya que los votantes socialistas dan a este tándem un 1,1% de respaldo únicamente, siendo más favorables, incluso, a la pareja de PSC y Ciudadanos, que cosecha un 3,4% de apoyos para coordinarse en el Consistorio.

