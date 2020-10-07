MadridActualizado:
El PP y Vox han vetado una declaración institucional en el Senado presentada por el Grupo Socialista que reconoce "la memoria y el sentimiento democráticos como patrimonio común de todos los partidos políticos". A pesar de no haber conseguido los apoyos suficientes, los socialistas han anunciado que insistirán, pero en forma de moción que presentarán en el Pleno del Senado.
El portavoz socialista en el Senado, Ander Gil, ha denunciado en un comunicado que "el PP ha demostrado que se encuentra completamente dominado por la ultraderecha", tal y como lo señaló este martes en rueda de prensa tras la Junta de Portavoces en la que avanzó que se trataba de un texto "en defensa del sistema democrático y de la memoria de las personas que han luchado para hacerlo posible".
En este contexto, Gil ha tildado al PP de haber cometido "un error político grave" porque, a su juicio, la formación "ha dado la espalda a un texto en el que se defienden los valores de la democracia en su conjunto, no de una ideología o partido en concreto". Por extensión, ha criticado que los populares han "dado la espalda a la defensa de la democracia y se ha lanzado a los brazos de la ultraderecha y de su revisionismo de la historia".
El texto que se propondrá en forma de moción, incluye párrafos como que "el sentimiento democrático supone la implicación de los ciudadanos en la defensa de la democracia, en la vinculación moral a la democracia como la única forma de convivencia justa y duradera" o que "la obligación de los demócratas es no poner en juicio permanentemente los resultados de los procesos democráticos".
Así, el portavoz parlamentario ha zanjado que "la Memoria Democrática española es un patrimonio de todos los demócratas que está siendo atacado por la agenda marca por la ultraderecha y por el seguidismo del PP".
