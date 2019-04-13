La Xunta establece multas de hasta 100.000 euros para los propietarios que no prevengan contra incendios sus fincas

La Xunta de Galicia acaba de anunciar que limpiará de oficio las "franjas" en 695 aldeas ubicadas en 68 parroquias de alto riesgo de incendio foresta, informa La Voz de Galicia.
El responsable de la "franja" –zona colindante de un monte– será el propietario, encargado de desbrozar los terrenos, según la Ley 3/2007, de 9 de abril, de Prevención y Defensa contra los Incendios Forestales de Galicia.
El ejecutivo autonómico establece que los trabajos de retirada de la biomasa forestal –ya que su acumulación es la que provoca los incendios– deberán estar listos antes del 31 de mayo de este año.
Quedará a manos de los concellos la obligación de vigilar e imponer el cumplimiento, mientras que el municipio deberá controlar también el desbroce en depósitos de basura, cámpings, gasolineras, parques e instalaciones industriales situadas a menos de 400 metros del monte.
El incumplimiento de esta normativa puede acarrear sanciones que, en este caso, son multas que van de los cien a los mil euros, según informa el medio gallego. Si en el plazo de quince días naturales los propietarios no hiciesen su trabajo y la Administración fuera consciente de ello, podrá asumir las labores de limpieza y repercutirle los gastos al propietario del terreno.
