Zapatero Zapatero compra un chalé valorado en un millón y medio de euros

El expresidente socialista ha ejercido la compra sobre el alquiler en el que vivía desde hacía algunos años. 

El expresidente José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, durante un coloquio organizado por la agencia Servimedia.

El expresidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, ha ejercido la opción a compra en el chalé donde vivía desde 2012. El importe depositado por el socialista es de 800.000 euros, ya que gran parte del precio de la vivienda ha sido descontado después de los años de alquiler. 

La información publicada por El Mundo asegura que la casa estaba valorada en torno a un millón y medio de euros. La casa está situada en el barrio de Valdemarín, en Aravaca, junto al Hipódromo de la Zarzuela. 

El alquiler que han pagado durante estos años ronda los 3.000 euros al mes, asegura el periódico. El chalé tiene 400 metros cuadrados y es de tres plantas. 

