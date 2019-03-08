Público
El Gobierno se achanta por la denuncia de PP y Cs  y no hace valoración política ni del 8M

La portavoz del Ejecutivo reconoce que quieren ser "cautelosos" hasta que se pronuncie el lunes la Junta Electoral Central sobre las ruedas de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros.

La portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, y la ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio (d), durante una rueda de prensa celebrada tras la reunión del Consejo de ministros, en el palacio de La Moncloa en Madrid. EFE/ Zipi

La denuncia interpuesta ante la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) por Partido Popular y Ciudadanos contra utilización electoralista de las ruedas de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros parece que ha surtido efecto, y el Ejecutivo se ha achantado este viernes hasta extremos exagerados, sin querer hacer valoraciones políticas de ningún tema.

De hecho, la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celáa, ni siquiera quiso hacer una valoración del 8 de marzo, y se negó a contestar cualquier pregunta con el más mínimo matiz político. “No haré valoración de las consideraciones hechas en el ámbito partidario”, dijo.

Celáa, que en otra ocasione si ha hecho valoraciones políticas no muy adecuadas desde la Mesa del Consejo de Ministro, en esta ocasión reconoció que quiere actuar con cautela a la espera de la resolución de la Junta Electoral Central, prevista para el lunes.

Para la portavoz, esta cautela se justifica porque el gobierno “no está trabajando en las mismas circunstancias que otros Gobiernos”, recordando que ninguno de ellos se enfrentó a una decisión de la JEC sobre la labor que hacen.

Eso sí Celáa indicó que espera que el recurso no prospere y que el objetivo del Ejecutivo es seguir dando información a la ciudadanía cada viernes de los acuerdos que adoptan en el Consejo de Ministros.

La portavoz sí recordó que el Gobierno está en el ejercicio de sus facultades constitucionales, que no estará en funciones hasta el 29 de abril, y que piensa seguir gobernando hasta ese día, como repite cada día el presidente del Ejecutivo.

La cautela mostrada este viernes fue tal que, hasta la ministra de Trabajo, Magdalena Valerio, al ser preguntada por unos datos concretos del decreto ley que se aprobó en la reunión, rehusó a darlos, por no ser acusada de estar haciendo campaña electoral.

