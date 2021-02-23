Argimon és partidari de "donar aire" als sectors més afectats per les restriccions

El secretari de Salut Pública de la Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, ha revelat aquest dimarts que ell és partidari de "donar aire a qui no el té", en referència als sectors més afectats per les restriccions sanitàries com és el comerç i la restauració. Així, tot i que les converses per revisar les restriccions per les properes setmanes comencen aquest dimecres, Argimon ha dit que personalment és partidari de relaxar-les una mica. Tot i així, ha dit que ell no és qui decideix, sinó que només dona una opinió.

Preguntat sobre si les eleccions del 14 de febrer podrien ser la causa de l’estancament de les dades, Argimon ha dit que ho estan estudiant, però volen esperar que hagin passat dues setmanes dels comicis per donar els resultats definitius. En tot cas, ell creu que no han tingut un efecte determinant, ja que l’estancament de la baixada es va donar molt pocs dies després de les votacions, quan encara no podien haver tingut efectes. De fet, creu que el més probable causant de l’estancament és la nova soca britànica, que ja suposa el 40% dels casos i en pocs dies podria ser la soca predominant.

Argimon també ha admès que en les últimes setmanes s’han reduït el número de proves, ja que no es fan cribratges massius a asimptomàtics, i això redueix el número de casos detectats. Tot i així, Catalunya és la comunitat on s’han fet més proves aquesta setmana passada. Si es fessin aquests cribratges ha admès que la corba potser ja estaria pujant i l’Rt hauria superat l’1.

Sobre els cribratges en farmàcies, ha explicat que s’estan ultimant els serrells per ampliar la prova pilot del barri de les Corts de Barcelona a un territori més gran, però cal veure si la capacitat de les farmàcies de donar tests i rebre mostres és suficientment gran perquè la logística surti a compte.



També s’està parlant amb els rectors de les universitats per començar en breu els cribratges als universitaris de primer curs, i poc després als estudiants de segon curs.