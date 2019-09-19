Arxivada la causa contra vuit militants d’Arran que van intentar protestar davant del Suprem

Un jutjat de Madrid ha arxivat la causa contra vuit militants d'Arran que van ser arrestats al gener davant del Tribunal Suprem (TS) per presumptes desordres públics quan intentaven realitzar una protestar simbòlica pel judici al Procés, segons ha informat l'organització juvenil independentista. El jutge d'Instrucció 11 de Madrid ha considerat en la seva resolució que "no hi ha motius suficients per atribuir als investigats seva participació en desordres públics" el passat 8 de gener i que l'atestat policial fa una descripció genèrica dels fets.
Ha conclòs que "no hi ha raons que justifiquin la prossecució del procediment contra els investigats, més enllà de meres sospites o conjectures" i ha acordat el sobreseïment provisional del cas. La Policia Nacional va arrestar els vuit militants d'Arran després que s'aproximessin a l'edifici i llancessin un pot de fum prop de la porta del Suprem, i el jutge de guàrdia els va deixar en llibertat amb càrrecs l'endemà.
En un comunicat el dia de la detenció, Arran va considerar que la detenció era "excessiva i innecessària" perquè buscaven realitzar una acció simbòlica consistent a exhibir una pancarta i encendre un pot de fum.
📣 ARXIVAT! El jutge arxiva la causa contra vuit militants d'@Arran_jovent que van fer una acció protesta al Tribunal Suprem abans del macrojudici a l'#1O. pic.twitter.com/6lpdfAkCOq— Arran Països Catalans (@Arran_jovent) September 19, 2019
