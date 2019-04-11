Arxivada la denúncia de Quim Torra contra la policia espanyola per les detencions d'activistes a Girona

El Jutjat d'Instrucció número 2 de Girona ha arxivat la causa per presumptes detencions il·legals de la Policia Nacional el passat 16 de gener a la província. La causa s'havia obert arran d'una denúncia del president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, després de l'arrest de 16 activistes -inclosos els alcaldes de Verges, Ignasi Sabater, i Celrà, Daniel Cornellà, ambdós de la CUP- per suposats desordres en el tall de les vies de l'AVE durant els actes del primer aniversari de l'1-O. Les detencions van ser fruit d'una actuació policial i no comptaven amb cap ordre judicial.



Segons ha informat el Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) en un comunicat, la magistrada considera que de la pràctica de les diligències no es desprenen indicis de comissió delictiva, i arxiva el procediment. Torra va denunciar a finals de gener la Policia Nacional per presumptes delictes de detencions il·legals i usurpació d'atribucions per les detencions a Girona. La denúncia es dirigia contra el responsable policial que la va ordenar i els agents "que en l'actuació concreta de detenció haguessin pogut incórrer en vulneració de drets dels detinguts», i va ser admesa pel jutjat, encara que la Fiscalia va presentar-hi recurs.

Un total de 15 investigats pel tall de l'AVE a Girona l'aniversari de l'1-O també es van querellar col·lectivament a mitjans de març contra la Policia Nacional per presumpta detenció il·legal i lesions. Arran de l'actuació policial del 16 de gener, diverses organitzacions de l'Esquerra Independentista -com la CUP- i l'ANC van denunciar la voluntat d'"atemorir" l'independentisme i van fer una crida a la mobilització. Aquell mateix vespre, van haver-hi manifestacions de rebuig a l'operació -i de suport als detinguts, que van quedar en llibertat el mateix dia- a Girona, Celrà i Verges, a més d'altres ciutats catalanes, com Barcelona, Tarragona, Lleida, Sabadell o Manresa, entre moltes altres.