La consellera de Presidència de la Generalitat i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha anunciat aquest dimecres que l'executiu català denunciarà a la Fiscalia de delictes d'odi i discriminació "la crema i l'afusellament" d'un ninot que representava l'expresident Carles Puigdemont al poble de Coripe (Sevilla) diumenge passat, 21 d'abril.



Durant la roda de premsa posterior al Consell Executiu, Budó ha explicat que el Govern de Quim Torra considera que aquests fets podrien ser "un delicte d'incitació a l'odi i a la violència" recollit a l'article 510 del Codi Penal, sense perjudici que puguin ser constitutiu d'altres delictes. "Ens sorprèn que ni la Fiscalia ni la Policia espanyola hagin actuat d'ofici com sí que van fer en casos com el de Valtonyc, Pablo Hasel, el de Willy Toledo" i altres que ha citat, com el de l'actor Toni Albà, el del regidor d'ERC Jordi Pessarrodona i diverses persones per escriure tuits.

Segons la consellera, la decisió s'ha pres per "consens" entre tot el govern. Després de les crítiques rebudes, l'alcalde de Coripe, el socialista Antonio Pérez Vázquez, va intentar restar importància als fets amb l'argument que la "crema del Judes" del municipi "és una tradició que se celebra de fa molts anys i no és més que una sàtira d'algun personatge públic que no ha actuat bé".



Durant la cerimònia es va passejar el ninot pel municipi, entre insults diversos, i finalment se'l va executar i cremar a la plaça. La participació de l'Ajuntament era directa, ja que els membres de l'organització que van disparar al ninot van carregar les escopetes de munició en un cotxe de la policia local.