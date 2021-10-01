Centenars de persones es manifesten pel centre de Barcelona en el quart aniversari de l'1-O convocats pels CDR

Centenars de persones es manifesten pel centre de Barcelona des d'un quart de vuit del vespre d'aquest divendres per commemorar el quart aniversari del referèndum d'autodeterminació celebrat l'1 d'octubre del 2017. Els manifestants s'han concentrat a l'avinguda Josep Tarradellas responent a una convocatòria dels CDR que s'ha difós a través de les xarxes socials. Un cop s'han posat en marxa han tallat la plaça Francesc Macià i han començat a caminar rere una pancarta amb el lema 'Ni un pas enrere, independència'.

Els manifestants han enfilat direcció passeig de Gràcia per l'avinguda Diagonal escortats per un dispositiu policial discret amb agents que han anat tallat les cruïlles a mesura que hi arribava la manifestació. La manifestació s'ha dirigit en direcció a la seu de la delegació del Govern espanyol a Catalunya però el dispositiu policial desplegat pels Mossos ho ha impedit. La manifestació s'ha dirigit cap a la icònica plaça Urquinaona, on es van produir els principals enfrontaments de manifestants i la policia durant les protestes per la sentència del Tribunal Suprem contra els dirigents independentistes. Posteriorment ha intentat accedir a la zona de la comissaria de la Policia Nacional a la Via Laietana, fortament protegida pels antiavalots dels Mossos d'Esquadra.



La manifestació ha anat creixent en participació a mesura que s'ha anat movent, amb els participants cridant consignes com ara 'Ni oblit ni perdó', 'Els carrers seran sempre nostres' o 'Fora les forces d'ocupació'. Entre els participants, gent de totes les edats, en el que suposa un més dels actes previstos arreu del país per commemorar el quart aniversari de l'1-O.

Els CDR han convocat diverses mobilitzacions en altres ciutats catalanes i a Tarragona també s'ha desenvolupat una manifestació unitària força concorreguda que ha anat des de la plaça de la Font fins la plaça Imperial Tarraco on està la seu de la subdelegació del Govern espanyol a Tarragona.