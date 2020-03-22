Comença el trasllat de pacients lleus de coronavirus a hotels 

barcelona
La càrrega assistencial que viuen els hospitals catalans arran de l'emergència del coronavirus està fent que les autoritats adoptin mesures insòlites, com l'ús de llits de centres privats o el trasllat de pacients a hotels. Aquest dissabte s'ha posat en marxa el projecte Hotels Salut, que preveu que els pacients lleus o asimptomàtics que no poden fer l'aïllament a casa seva es puguin allotjar en establiments hotelers.
El primer hotel en oferir aquest servei és el Cotton House de Barcelona, de 70 places, on al llarg d'aquest dissabte s'hi traslladaran les primeres 15 persones provinents de l’Hospital Universitari Vall d’Hebron de Barcelona, segons ha informat Salut. L'establiment disposarà, igual que la resta, de professionals sanitaris i treballadors socials per vetllar pels pacients, que també tindran el suport de l’atenció primària de cada zona. A més, el personal ha rebut formació específica per fer front a la nova situació.
Els pacients allotjats en hotels seran aquelles que hagin donat positiu per coronavirus però que o bé no presentin símptomes o bé els presentin lleus, però que no puguin estar-se a casa perquè no tenen un habitatge adequat o perquè conviuen amb persones vulnerables o de risc a les quals podrien contagiar fàcilment, entre d'altres raons.
Està previst que el programa es vagi ampliant progressivament a Barcelona, on en una primera fase hi ha una capacitat de 500 llits en diferents hotels, i també en altres ciutats de Catalunya. De moment, l'hotel Cotton House és el primer, però el sector ja està preparant altres establiments com els hotels Praktik Vinoteca i Praktik Bakery. Entre els tres poden oferir més de 200 llits. Aquest tipus de mesura ja s'ha aplicat en altres zones afectades, com la Xina o Itàlia.
