Els CDR tanquen un cap de setmana de mobilitzacions amb l'obertura dels peatges

Només un dia després del tall de l'AP-7 a l'altura de l'Ampolla (Baix Ebre), els comitès organitzen boicots als peatges a diversos punts de l'AP-7, l'AP-2 i la C16. Les accions es difonen per xarxes socials sota el lema "Hem tombat l'Ibex 35" i amb el hashtag #ObrimLesBarreresDelRègim.

Els CDR durant l'obertura de barreres a la C16 a l'alçada de Manresa. @CDRCatOficial

Els CDR tornen a l'acció aquest diumenge amb l'aixecament de barreres de peatges en plena operació tornada del pont. Els peatges han estat intervinguts a l'AP-7 a l'altura de l'Hospitalet de l'Infant, Girona, Martorell i La Roca, a l'AP-2 a Soses, Alfés i Les Borges Blanques i a la C16 a Manresa i Les Fonts. A Vallvidrera, també s'han obert les tanques perquè els cotxes no puguin abonar el pagament de la via ràpida.

Sota el lema "Hem tombat l'Íbex 35" i el hashtag #ObrimLesBarreresDelRègim, els comitès segueixen amb les mobilitzacions i accions la setmana del 40è aniversari de la Constitució espanyola i amb la vista posada a les mobilitzacions ja anunciades del pròxim 21-D, quan el Consell de Ministres se celebrarà a Barcelona i el president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, i el president català, Quim Torra, es reuniran per segon cop d'ençà que tots dos són als executius. 

El grup de suport de l'Adrià Carrasco, l'activista exiliat a Brussel·les, també ha reivindicat les accions com una mostra de suport a Carrasco i a Tamara Carrasco, investigats per delictes de terrorisme, rebel·lió i sedició per boicotejar peatges durant la passada Setmana Santa durant una jornada de mobilitzacions dels comitès. 

Aquest dissabte, els CDR de Tarragona i les Terres de l'Ebre van bloquejar el pas de l'AP-7 a l'altura de l'Ampolla durant més de 12 hores en un tall per l'alliberament dels presos polítics, mostrar la solidaritat amb la vaga de fam i demanar la dimissió del conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, després de les càrregues policials a Girona i Terrassa de dijous passat.

