Els partits independentistes reclamen al Congrés una comissió per investigar el cas de l'espionatge

Els partits independentistes catalans, JxCat, ERC i la CUP, juntament amb EH Bildu, PNB, Més País, Unides Podem, BNG i Compromís, han reclamat una comissió d’investigació al Congrés sobre el cas de l'espionatge i la "intromissió a la privacitat i la intimitat de líders polítics, institucions i persones individuals per part de les estructures públiques de l’Estat". Les formacions han presentat la proposta a la cambra baixa arran de les informacions publicades per diversos mitjans relacionades amb l’espionatge de líders polítics catalans a través dels seus telèfons mòbils. Entre ells, el president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, el diputat i regidor d'ERC a Barcelona Ernest Maragall, l’exdiputada de la CUP Anna Gabriel i el membre de l’ANC Jordi Domingo. A la petició, els partits asseguren que, tot i que els poders públics han negat qualsevol vinculació amb els fets, "és sabut que les forces de seguretat de l'estat i el CNI utilitzaven el software per a la intromissió en terminals mòbils i dispositius electrònics".

L’objectiu de la comissió d'investigació és conèixer "al detall" la implicació de les institucions de l'Estat en les presumptes investigacions i "intromissions il·legals" així com la "responsabilitat i el mal ús de les estructures tècniques dels departaments de Defensa, Interior, Exteriors, Justícia i anteriors vicepresidències i la vinculació d’aquestes estructures amb l’espionatge". Al text, els partits remarquen també que degut a una filtració interna de 400 correus electrònics, es va fer públic que el Govern espanyol era client -almenys fins el 2015- de Hacking Team, la competidora italiana de NSO, empresa propietària del software amb què es va espiar els líders independentistes, entre d'altres.



Aquesta informació, afegeixen, se suma a un "llarg i obscur historial" de presumptes intromissions il·legals de diferents personalitats –privades i públiques- i governs per part d’organismes oficials i les forces de seguretat de l'Estat. Els partits també volen conèixer les activitats realitzades per les administracions públiques, els contractes i costos per al desenvolupament i compra del software i altres eines utilitzades i "aclarir els vincles entre l’actuació de les clavegueres de l’Estat i la seva dimensió mediàtica".