ERC insta al Govern espanyol a demanar l'oficialitat del català a la Unió Europea: "És una qüestió de voluntat política"

ERC ha registrat una proposició no de llei al Congrés que insta el govern espanyol a demanar la incorporació del català com a llengua oficial de la Unió Europea. Els republicans proposen que l'executiu faci una petició de revisió del Tractat de la UE per incorporar el català en la relació de llengües redactat, amb la modificació de l'article 55.1, i que sol·liciti al Consell de la UE "el reconeixement de l'oficialitat del català a la Unió Europea i la consegüent incorporació al règim lingüístic de les institucions" comunitàries. Al text registrat aquest divendres, ERC sosté que el reconeixement del català és una qüestió de "voluntat política" de l'executiu espanyol, ja que afirma que no tindria impacte pressupostari.

Els republicans argumenten que hi ha més de deu milions de catalanoparlants repartits en tres estats de la UE (Espanya, França i Itàlia) així com a Andorra mentre que l'irlandès, que sí que és llengua oficial, només en té entre 20.000 i 80.000.

També afirma que les llengües cooficials dels estats membres en les seves relacions amb les institucions europees "enforteixen el sentiment d'identificació amb el projecte polític de la UE" i apunta que el Parlament europeu s'ha compromès històricament "amb la promoció de la diversitat cultural i lingüística, així com amb les llengües menys utilitzades".

El text esmenta una carta del president del Parlament europeu, Antonio Tajani, del 16 de gener del 2017 en què respon una petició d'eurodiputats catalans i en què els diu que no posaria cap obstacle en l'ús oficial del català en la institució si la petició la feia el govern espanyol.

ERC diu que l'Estat espanyol té la "infundada creença" que incorporar el català, el gallec, l'euskera i l'aranès "suposaria un elevat cost" però ERC ho nega. "Molts intèrprets de la llengua castellana tenen perfecta fluïdesa en l'ús del català", diuen. La proposició no de llei és per debatre a la Comissió Mixta per a la UE amb l'objectiu que el Congrés l'aprovi i insti l'executiu a promoure-ho.