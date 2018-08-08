El jutge de l'1-O demana al TSJC que investigui Aragonès, Jove i Salvadó

El jutjat d'instrucció número 13 de Barcelona, encarregat d'investigar la macrocausa contra l'independentisme, ha demanat al Tribunal Superior de Justícia que investigui l'actual vicepresident del govern i conseller d'Economia, Pere Aragonès, i els diputats d'Esquerra Josep Maria Jové i Lluis Salvadó, alts excàrrecs del departament d'Economia del govern cessat de Carles Puigdemont amb Oriol Junqueres al front.



Tant Jové com Salvadó ja van ser detinguts per la Guàrdia Civil i privats de llibertat durant dos dies i mig al setembre, en el marc de l'operació Anubis, després de l'operació policial a la seu del departament d'Economia el 20 i 21 de setembre. Els dos diputats ja fa mesos que estan investigats per aquest jutjat. Qui no ho estava era Aragonès, qui era secretari d'Economia durant el Govern anterior i l'únic alt càrrec que va mantenir la seva posició durant l'aplicació de l'article 155.



Com que els tres republicans són diputats i, per tant, aforats, el jutjat 13 ha enviat al TSJC una exposició raonada perquè assumeixi la causa respecte a aquests tres investigats. La magistrada Maria Eugènia Alegret serà l'encarregada d'estudiar si admet a tràmit la sol·licitud del jutge de Barcelona. La decisió final es resoldrà al setembre.

