L'atur torna a créixer: Catalunya tanca el 2020 amb prop de mig milió de desocupats

Les restriccions a l'activitat econòmica provocades per la pandèmia de coronavirus han provocat un creixement de l'atur a Catalunya durant el desembre. En concret, l'atur va créixer en 12.863 persones al Principat el darrer mes, quan tradicionalment el desembre és un període en què el volum de desocupats es redueix gràcies a la campanya de Nadal. D'aquesta manera, Catalunya va tancar el 2020 amb 497.611 aturats, 109.487 més dels que tenia un any abans, el que implica un augment del 28,21% de la desocupació en el 2020 pandèmic. En el conjunt de l'Estat l'atur ha crescut en més de 750.000 persones durant el darrer any. Cap de les dades inclou les persones que estan sota un ERTO, ja que es comptabilitzen com a població ocupada.



La xifra d'aturats de desembre és la més elevada registrada a Catalunya durant el 2020, superant els 485.019 que hi havia al juny. En qualsevol, des de l'òptica laboral el darrer any ha estat pèssim, fins al punt que el volum de desocupats ha crescut en tots els mesos excepte al juliol i al setembre, quan va caure lleugerament. El gran salt, però, es va donar durant la primavera, en els mesos de confinament més dur, quan en pocs mesos l'atur va créixer en prop de 90.000 persones, gairebé la mateixa xifra que s'ha donat a final del 2020. Pel que fa als sexes, l'atur entre els homes ha crescut en 55.185 persones, un 32,5%, fins a les 224.789 persones, mentre que entre les dones ho ha fet en 54.302, un 24,8%, fins a les 272.822.



Finalment, amb relació a les dades d'afiliats a la Seguretat Social a Catalunya, el 2020 va finalitzar amb 75.715 inscrits menys, és a dir, un 2,2% menys que al desembre de l'any passat, mentre que si es compara amb el novembre es va registrar un increment del 0,14%, fins als 4.666 treballadors.

