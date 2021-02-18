L'informe del Parlament Europeu proposa aixecar la immunitat a Puigdemont

L'informe del Parlament Europeu proposa aixecar la immunitat als eurodiputats de Junts Carles Puigdemont, Toni Comín i Clara Ponsatí, segons ha avançat l'ABC i ha pogut confirmar l'ACN de fonts coneixedores del text. El ponent del cas, l'ultraconservador búlgar Angel Dzhambazki, ja ha enviat el document als membres del Comitè d'Afers Legals de l'Eurocambra que el debatran dilluns i el votaran dimarts de la setmana que ve. Fonts parlamentàries confirmen que els membres del comitè ja tenen l'informe a les seves mans.



JxCat veu com un "trencament de la confidencialitat" que la proposta s'hagi filtrat abans de la votació. De fet, Puigdemont presentarà una queixa al president del Parlament Europeu, David Sassoli, per la filtració de l'informe sobre el suplicatori. Des del Parlament Europeu asseguren que el procediment és confidencial i que els membres del comitè no poden revelar el contingut de l'informe abans de la seva votació.



Un cop l'hagin votat el Comitè d'Afers Legals, el document s'elevarà al conjunt de l'Eurocambra, que prendrà la decisió final sobre si tira endavant el suplicatori contra els tres eurodiputats de JxCat.