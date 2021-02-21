L'Institut del Teatre obrirà una investigació pels casos de presumpte assetjament de diversos docents

L'Institut del Teatre ha expressat aquest diumenge la seva "més absoluta repulsa" als casos de presumpte assetjament sexual i abús de poder publicats pel diari Ara i ha afirmat que té la voluntat d'aclarir-los "amb la màxima celeritat i contundència". En aquest sentit, dilluns la institució, que depèn de la Diputació de Barcelona, obrirà una investigació de la Comissió de Prevenció i d'Investigació d'Assetjaments prevista en el seu Protocol per emetre un informe vinculant sobre les mesures que cal prendre.



A més, també analitzarà "la continuïtat" com a docent de Joan Ollé, un dels noms que destapa l'article del diari com a presumpte abusador. Els altres dos, Jorge Vera i Berty Tovías, ja no hi fan classe. En el seu comunicat, l'Institut del Teatre recorda que no ha rebut "cap denúncia oficial de possible cas d'assetjament de l'alumnat del centre", però afirma que farà la investigació "d'ofici" vista "la gravetat dels fets exposats" per l'Ara.

L'Institut del Teatre defensa també la "bona feina, professionalitat i ètica general" del professorat del centre i demana que "no es criminalitzi el col·lectiu pel presumpte assetjament i abús de poder de pràctiques puntuals". Així mateix, encoratja als estudiants a emparar-se en el protocol vigent contra l'assetjament, que garanteix la confidencialitat de les denúncies, per vetllar per un entorn formatiu segur i respectuós.



En el reportatge es mostren diversos casos d'abús de poder i assetjament sexual dels professors esmentats amb desenes de testimonis que els han patit. Vera i Tovías ja no donen classe a l'Institut del Teatre, mentre que Ollé encara ho fa i es jubilarà aquest any.

