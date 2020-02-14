Laura Borràs no anirà al Suprem a declarar

La diputada de JxCat Laura Borràs no anirà a declarar al Tribunal Suprem aquest divendres. Borràs estava citada a declarar com a investigada per prevaricació, frau, malversació i falsedat documental pels contractes de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC). La diputada afirma que anar a declarar "implicaria validar totes les irregularitats" que fa més d'un any que està denunciat, afirma. La declaració a l'alt tribunal era voluntària.

En un fil de Twitter, Borràs assegura que la causa "no hauria existit mai si jo no fos 'una conocida independentista'". Ha defensat, de nou, la gestió de la ILC: "Es va fer una feina capdavantera i molt ben valorada pels seus usuaris i que, objectivament, van estalviar diners a la ILC".

La líder de JxCat al Congrés arriba a qualificar la investigació "d'il·legal" i denuncia que les webs de la institució van ser desconnectades, un fet que ha comportat "la privació a la ciutadania d'aquesta feina": "Aquest és l'únic perjudici que s'ha creat tant a l'administració com als ciutadans". Borràs explica que està disposada a "plantar-li cara" al fiscal que "va veure una rebel·lió inexistent l'1-O".

Borràs estava citada al Suprem com a investigada per, presumptament, haver assignat fins a 18 contractes a dira un conegut seu mentre dirigia la institució. L'acusen d'haver fraccionat els contractes per poder-los assignar a dit i evitar així fer un concurs públic. Els fets van succeir entre el 2013 i el 2017 i, segons la Fiscalia, tindrien un valor de 259.863 euros.



Si finalment Borràs fos jutjada, el Tribunal suprem hauria de demanar un suplicatori al Congrés dels Diputats per iniciar el procés, ja que n'és diputada.