Les presons estudien que els presos polítics i la resta de reclusos amb 100.2 dormin a casa durant el confinament

Les presons catalanes estudien la possibilitat que els presos polítics i la resta de reclusos acollits al 100.2 puguin passar el confinament per l'emergència del coronavirus a casa, en una "mesura inèdita" impulsada pel Departament de Justícia en relació amb l'enduriment del confinament a l'Estat i un pronunciament de les Nacions Unides que insta a reduir la població penitenciària. Així ho ha explicat la consellera, Ester Capella, que ha posat èmfasi en què cal "que hi hagi menys gent" als centres penitenciaris per reduir el risc de contagi.



A dia d'avui, el 69 % de reclusos en tercer grau estan passant el confinament a casa, segons Justícia. D'altra banda, hi ha 101 persones acollides a l'article 100.2 en segon grau, que surten de les presons per treballar, fer voluntariat, formació, tractament o tenir cura de persones grans. És el cas dels presos polítics, que van començar a gaudir d'aquest règim poques setmanes abans que s'interrompés degut a l'ordre de confinament.



"La decisió, com sempre, la prendran les juntes de tractament, i estic segura que ho faran amb objectivitat i professionalitat i tenint en compte que cal preservar més que mai la salut i la vida de les persones que es troben privades de llibertat", ha afirmat Capella.



Els principals criteris que les juntes de tractament de cada centre tindran en compte per autoritzar el confinament domiciliari dels 100.2 són que el pronòstic de reincidència sigui de nivell baix i que disposin d'un domicili.



