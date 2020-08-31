Estàs llegint: Mitjà aposta perquè els infants vagin en dies alterns a l'escola

L'investigador creu que els alumnes s'haurien de sotmetre a proves ràpides i barates cada dues setmanes. Considera que també haurien de ser testades les persones que vénen de l'estranger i els treballadors de les residències abans que contactin amb un usuari. Apunta també que la vacuna contra la Covid-19 no arribarà aquest hivern.

El doctor Oriol Mitjà davant la seu d'Eurecat el 16 de juliol de 2020. Aina Martí | ACN
L'investigador Oriol Mitjà ha contradit el pla de la Generalitat per iniciar el curs escolar durant la crisi del coronavirus i aposta perquè els infants vagin a l'escola en dies alterns. En declaracions a Catalunya Ràdio, Mitjà ha afirmat que els alumnes haurien de ser testats amb proves ràpides i barates cada dues setmanes. Afirma que s'espera que hi hagi transmissió a les escoles, ja que el virus afecta de manera "semblant" en infants que en adults. També ha apostat perquè els nens i nenes es puguin testar a les farmàcies abans d'anar a veure els seus avis. Els Departaments d'Educació i Salut van descartar establir dies alterns de classe i basen l'estratègia de tornada a les aules en els grups de convivència estables, l'obligatorietat de la mascareta i les franges horàries d'entrada i de pati.

Mitjà també ha afirmat que caldrà testar a qualsevol persona que vingui de fora o qualsevol treballador en una residència abans d'entrar en contacte amb un usuari. L'investigador espera que el nombre de casos vagi creixent fins arribar a un pic al novembre o desembre, o bé al febrer si s'aconseguís controlar l'epidèmia a les escoles. Per aconseguir-ho, ha insistit, cal apostar "pel que ha funcionat", és a dir, "el distanciament social i les proves massives".

També s'ha referit a la vacuna contra el coronavirus, i ha assenyalat que no arribarà aquest hivern, contrarestant l'optimisme mostrat pel Govern espanyol, després d'anunciar la realització d'un assaig clínic per una vacuna contra la Covid-19 a hospitals de Madrid i Santander.

