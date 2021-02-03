Mor el psiquiatre i divulgador Joan Corbella

El psiquiatre i divulgador científic Joan Corbella (Santa Coloma de Queralt, 1945) ha mort a Palma a l'edat de 76 anys. Conegut per la seva col·laboració amb diferents mitjans de comunicació, com TV3, Ràdio Barcelona, COPE, Onda Cero i el suplement dominical del Diari Avui, Corbella es va especialitzar en la divulgació de la psiquiatria, especialment aplicada a la vida quotidiana. Va publicar llibres amb gran acollida per part del públic sobre afectacions psiquiàtriques i el món de la parella, entre els quals destaquen Qui som, què fem, Viure sense por, Ante una edad difícil, La por del silenci, Viure en parella, Pensar o viure.

Corbella, que havia coordinat l'Enciclopèdia pràctica de la psicologia, també és autor de la novel·la D'avui per demà, amb la qual va guanyar el premi Ramon Llull l'any 1997. Des del 2005, estava casat amb l'escriptora Maria de la Pau Janer.

