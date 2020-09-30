Mor Quino, el creador de Mafalda

L'artista gràfic Joaquín Salvador Lavado, universalment conegut com Quino, ha mort als 88 anys. Va saltar a la fama per les seves tires còmiques i pel seu personatge més difós a nivell global: la petita Mafalda. Fill d'immigrants andalusos, va néixer a la ciutat argentina de Mendoza el 17 de juliol (encara que en els registres oficials consti nascut el 17 d'agost). Des del seu naixement va ser nomenat Quino per distingir-se del seu oncle Joaquín Tejón, pintor i dissenyador gràfic.



Des de fa uns anys, l'autor, que s'havia mudat a Mendoza des de Buenos Aires a finals de 2017, després de quedar vidu, patia problemes de salut, encara que va seguir assistint a diversos homenatges a la seva obra. Quino va desenvolupar les aventures del seu personatge més popular entre 1964 a 1973, tot i que les històries de la icònica nena s'han replicat a tot el món fins a l'actualitat.



La irreverent Mafalda va ser, de totes les seves creacions, la qual li va fer universalment conegut. Quino va rebre el 2014 el Premi Príncep d'Astúries de Comunicació i Humanitats, un guardó que -tal com va apuntar el jurat al seu dia- li va ser atorgat per l'"enorme valor educatiu" i "dimensió universal" de la seva obra.

Va començar la seva trajectòria com a ninotaire als 18 anys, quan després d'abandonar l'Escola de Belles Arts es va traslladar a Buenos Aires disposat a fer-se un lloc a la premsa de moment. Va ser el 1954l'any en què publica la seva primera tira còmica al setmanari Esto es. Va haver d'esperar nou anys després per veure publicat el seu primer llibre. Sota el títol, Mundo Quino, el prometedor humorista gràfic va fer els seus primers passos fins que, el 1964, a la revista Primera Plana, treia el cap per primer vegada aquesta nena irreverent i lúcida crida Mafalda; la seva més famosa criatura.