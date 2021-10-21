Es normalitzen les visites i sortides a les residències de gent gran

Els departaments de Salut i Drets Socials han actualitzat els protocols de les residències per normalitzar les visites i sortides dels residents i afavorir una recuperació de les activitats individuals i grupals. Familiars, amics i cuidadors no tindran limitat el nombre de persones ni la durada de les visites, tot i que mantindran la cita prèvia, i podran anar a les habitacions. Es recupera així la situació d'abans de la pandèmia. Tot i que s'haurà de seguir les mesures de protecció recomanades (mascareta quirúrgica i rentat de mans), es podrà mantenir contacte físic amb tots els residents.

Es podrà mantenir contacte físic amb els residents

En el cas de les residències on hi hagi presència del virus, es normalitza el règim de visites en les zones habilitades, però sense contacte directe dels visitants. Aquest es podrà donar només quan el suport i el procés d'atenció a les persones ho aconsellin i, especialment, en situació de final de vida, fent ús de les mesures de protecció.



Pel que fa a les sortides, no tindran cap limitació ni en nombre ni en durada. En el cas d'aquelles superiors a tres setmanes, les persones no vacunades s'hauran de realitzar una prova PCR i fer posteriorment aïllament. Els grups estables de convivència es mantenen, però podran arribar a ser de fins a 25 persones.

Cribratges als professionals

Els cribratges als professionals s'adaptaran a la situació epidemiològica actual, i els treballadors correctament vacunats mantindran una PCR quinzenal, mentre que serà setmanal per aquells no vacunats. En el cas dels professionals externs, com ara podòlegs o perruquers, i els col·laboradors esporàdics que tinguin contacte directe amb els residents i que estiguin correctament vacunats, no es realitzarà cap test de cribratge. En el cas de no estar vacunats, abans d'accedir a la residència caldrà que portin un TAR negatiu fet en les 72 hores anteriors.