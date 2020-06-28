El PDeCAT no es resigna a la ruptura amb la Crida i insisteix en la negociació

El PDeCAT assegura que encara "hi ha marge" per arribar a un acord amb la Crida sobre la reordenació de l'espai de JxCat. Així ho assegura el seu president, David Bonvehí, que adreça una carta a la militància després que el divendres la direcció del partit decidís rebutjar la proposta dels presos i exiliats per convocar una assemblea constituent de JxCat i que passats sis mesos de la creació i la consolidació del nou partit, el PDeCAT debatés si es manté o bé es dissol en la nova formació. "Mentre hi hagi voluntat d'acord, hi ha marge per l'acord. Tenim una voluntat propositiva per seguir negociant amb l'objectiu que això surti bé", ha afirmat Bonvehí a la missiva a la que ha tingut accés l'ACN.

Bonvehí explica als associats que a la reunió de la direcció del divendres es va tractar la proposta dels exconsellers Josep Rull, Quim Forn, Jordi Turull i Lluís Puig –que es va rebutjar- i argumenta que "la gran majoria" de la direcció" no pot compartir la literalitat del text en els termes exposats", encara que matisa que "en cap cas s'ha negat que la proposta pugui ser discutida en el moment oportú i en els òrgans corresponents".

El president del PDeCAT també assegura que tota la direcció té "el respecte més absolut" per la proposta. "És bo que la discrepància s'entengui com un valor positiu pel debat de fons", indica. Sobre el posicionament de la direcció, assenyala que els dirigents només van votar la proposta perquè ja s'havia fet pública i es demanava l'adhesió dels associats.

A la carta el líder del partit també remarca que la negociació "no és només de formes organitzatives" sinó també "de projecte polític", de com presentar-se i a qui representar.