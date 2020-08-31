BarcelonaActualizado:
Carles Puigdemont es dona de baixa del PDeCAT. L'expresident a l'exili ha comunicat per les xarxes socials que abandona la formació presidida per David Bonvehí després que la direcció dels demòcrates portés als tribunals JxCat pel control de les sigles: "Acabo de comunicar a David Bonvehí, president del Pdecat, la meva decisió de donar-me de baixa del partit que presideix. Continuaré treballant, ara com a president de JxCat, per mantenir una relació cordial entre les dues formacions", ha piulat al seu perfil de Twitter.
Bonvehí no ha trigat en reaccionari amb una altra piulada on ha reconegut a Puigdemont i s'hi ha referit com a "company i amic":
També s'ha donat de baixa el conseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat, Damià Calvet, així com la portaveu del Govern i consellera de presidència, Meritxell Budó, el conseller de Polítiques Digitals i Administrció Pública, Jordi Puigneró, i el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch. L'únic membre del Govern que es manté a la formació demòcrata és la consellera d'Empresa i Coneixement, Àngels Chacon. El partit de Bonvehí calcula en unes 800 les baixes de militants a conseqüència de la pugna amb JxCat, el que representa un 7% de la militància.
En un comunicat conjunt, els quatre consellers culpen el PDeCAT de "no seguir" el mandat de les bases i "judicialitzar" la relació amb JxCat:
La polèmica va esclatar quan el passat dissabte el PDeCAT va demandar JxCat als tribunals per l'ús de les sigles. Bonvehí considera que el canvi de la propietat de la marca "JxCat" -abans en mans dels demòcrates fins al juliol, quan persones de l'entorn de Puigdemont van agafar-ne la titularitat- es va fer de manera fraudulenta. La vista per la demanda interposada pel PDeCAT contra JxCat serà el 25 de setembre.
