Querella contra Mariano Rajoy i el TC per evitar la investidura de Puigdemont

El col·lectiu d'advocats Atenes s'han querellat contra l'expresident del govern espanyol, Mariano Rajoy, els exministres i el Tribunal Constitucional per haver impedit la investidura telemàtica de Carles Puigdemont. Els denuncians al·leguen els acusa d'un delicte de prevaricació i d'un altre contra l'exercici dels drets cívics reconeguts a la Constitució espanyola i el Conveni Internacional de Drets Polítics i Civils.



Els advocats consideren que tant el tribunal com el govern central van actuar per impedir la investidura de Puigdemont, sabent que aquesta era possible i legal. Segons ha informat Rac 1, els denunciants diuen que la Moncloa va pressionar el Constitucional perquè el tribunal prengués posició. Per això, demanen a la sala segona del Suprem que ho investigui.



El col·lectiu Atenes, a més, demana una fiança de 4.392.891 euros, que és la xira que correspon al nombre de votants de les eleccions del 21D a Catalunya, ja que consideren que les pressions per evitar la investidura de Puigdemont van deixar sense efecte els resultats electorals.



Aquests advocats ja es van querellar contra tots els magistrats de la cúpula judicial per un delicte de prevaricació pel nomenament de Carmen Lamela com a magistrada del Tribunal Suprem i pel tracte de favor amb la filla del president de la sala penal, Sofía Marchena.



