Reducció de l'afluència al transport públic

barcelonaActualizado:
La imposició de les noves mesures respecte al transport i mobilitat a Catalunya, així com les restriccions d'entrada a l'Estat espanyol anunciades aquest dilluns, ha reduït l'afluència de passatgers i de vehicles de transport públic. A més, segons ha informat aquest dimarts el Servei Català de Trànsit, el trànsit a les 8 del matí als principals accessos de l’àrea metropolitana de Barcelona ha minvat: el de sortida, en un 38,4% i, el d'entrada, en un 44,7%.
D'altra banda, Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) ha informat a través de Twitter que hi ha hagut "normalitat" al servei de metro de Barcelona, encara que alguns usuaris han comentat via aquesta xarxa social que a primera hora encara hi havia aglomeracions.
Les mesures de restricció pel coronavirus han afectat severament les ofertes de mobilitat de Catalunya, que s'han reduït davant l'ordre de confinament.El conseller de Territori, Damià Calvet, va anunciar aquest dilluns a la tarda que reduiran la freqüència horària de servei en dies laborables del transport públic ferroviari i per carretera entre un 33 i un 67%, sigui urbà o interurbà.
Tot i que encara és possible moure's pel país sempre que sigui per motius d'extrema necessitat, el transport públic ha retallat dràsticament els fluxos de viatgers, així com l'oferta. De fet, la Generalitat ja en demana el tancament total, tal com va expressar aquest dilluns el conseller d'Interior, Miquel Buch, qui ja no té les competències per clausurar el transport públic després de l'Estat d'Alerta decretat pel Govern espanyol. Buch ha anunciat que preveu reduir el transport públic al 5 % de l'habitual si es fa efectiva la seva demanda de confinament total.
