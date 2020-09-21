Suport massiu a Jordi Pesarrodona pel judici on s'enfronta a dos anys d'inhabilitació i una multa per l'1-O

Tret de sortida a l'enèsim front judicial pel referèndum de l'1 d'octubre. El pallasso i exregidor de Sant Joan de Vilatorrada Jordi Pesarrodona afirma que la causa contra ell, que inicia aquest dilluns, és un "atac inalienable contra la lliure llibertat d'expressió". L'acusen d'un delicte de desobediència greu i s'enfronta a dos anys d'inhabilitació per exercir cap càrrec o treball públic i una pena de 5.400 euros per haver participat del referèndum de l'1 d'octubre de 2017. "Aquest judici està guanyat abans d'entrar, perquè ells han perdut encara que em condemnin. Es tracta d'una vulneració de tots els més drets i d'un atac a les accions no violentes. Que quedi claríssim, votar és democràcia i ho farem sempre", ha dit en declaracions als mitjans.

Més de 300 persones s'han concentrat a les portes dels jujtajs de Manresa per donar suport a l'exregidor, entre els quals també hi havia diversos càrrecs electes de Junts per Catalunya, ERC i la CUP. Pesarrodona es va fer popular per la seva imatge caracteritzat de pallasso al costa d'un dels policies que custodiava un dels edificis de la Generalitat registrat el 20 de setembre de 2017.

