Torrent tanca la ronda de consultes amb els partits sense candidat a la presidència i es prepara per activar el rellotge electoral

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, ha explicat aquest dimarts que, un cop acabada la ronda de contactes, cap grup parlamentari ha plantejat un candidat a la investidura de la presidència de la Generalitat. En una entrevista a Onda Cero, Torrent ha constatat que properament arrencarà el termini de dos mesos on es pot produir un debat d'investidura a petició dels grups parlamentaris. Ha explicat que en cas que no es produeixi la investidura els propers dos mesos, es produiran les eleccions 54 dies després. Durant l'entrevista, Torrent ha reivindicat que la data electoral del 14 de febrer és fruit del que marca la llei.

Així, Torrent ha confirmat que s'esgotarà el termini de 10 dies que marca la Llei de Presidència per fer la ronda de consultes amb els grups sense que hi hagi un debat d'investidura, de manera que començarà el termini de dos mesos en què, si no s'investeix a cap candidat com a president de la Generalitat, es dissoldrà el Parlament i es convocaran eleccions.

