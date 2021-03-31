Unes 500 persones es manifesten a Barcelona per exigir que s'aprovi la Llei Trans i contra la transfòbia

Unes 500 persones s'han manifestat aquest dimecres a Barcelona i a altres ciutats de Catalunya contra la transfòbia i per exigir que s'aprovi de forma immediata la Llei Trans, que prepara el Govern espanyol i que ha generat col·lisions entre el col·lectiu i un sector del feminisme i dins del propi executiu. "Lleis trans ja" ha estat una de les proclames que més s'ha sentit a la manifestació de Barcelona, en el dia internacional per a la visibilitat trans, el 31 de març. Els manifestants també reclamen que es desplegui el servei Trànsit -d'acompanyament durant el trànsit de gènere- a tot Catalunya i que s'avanci en l'aplicació de la Llei 11/2014, per garantir els drets LGBTI i erradicar l'homofòbia, la bifòbia i la transfòbia.

Les manifestacions han estat convocades per organitzacions com Crida LGBTI, Colors de Ponent, H2O, Voliaina, Tornem-hi, SinVergüenza i Torredembarra LGBTI en diverses ciutats de Catalunya, entre les quals Barcelona, on els participants s'han trobat a Jardinets de Gràcia i han recorregut el centre de Barcelona, passant per la delegació del Govern espanyol.



Una de les principals reclamacions és l'aprovació de la Llei Trans, que impulsa el Ministeri d'Igualtat. Fa unes setmanes va sortir publicat l'esborrany de la llei, que recull el canvi de sexe legal sense la necessitat d'informes mèdics i psicològics a partir dels 16 anys i avança d'aquesta manera en la despatologització trans, un dels clams històrics del col·lectiu. Ara bé, el text, impulsat per la ministra d'Unidas Podemos Irene Montero, ha trobat oposicions dins del propi govern de coalició amb el PSOE i també ha generat divisions entre part del col·lectiu LGBTI i d'un sector del feminisme.