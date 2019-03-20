63.000 españoles se instalaron en el extranjero en 2018 y ya son 2,5 millones

Un total de 62.921 españoles optaron por fijar su residencia en el extranjero en 2018, una cifra que ya supera los 2,5 millones de personas tras aumentar un 2,5 por ciento el pasado año.
Y pese a la incertidumbre sobre el brexit, un año más Reino Unido, junto a Estados Unidos y Francia, son los países en los que más ha aumentado la población de nacionalidad española, según los datos del Padrón de Españoles Residentes en el Extranjero (PERE) difundido este miércoles por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Precisa Estadística que dos de cada tres nuevas inscripciones de las que se hicieron en 2018 correspondieron a nacidos fuera de España. Por continente, el 61% de las personas inscritas tenía fijada su residencia en América, el 35,4% en Europa y el 3,6% en el resto del mundo.
(Habrá ampliación)
