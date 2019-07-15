Público
"Arriba, abajo, mandaremos al rey al carajo": la Guardia Civil expedienta a un grupo por cantar contra la monarquía

Álvaro Sanz, coordinador general de IU Aragón y diputado en las Cortes, califica este acto como un episodio de "represión" y un "ataque" a la libertad de expresión

El grupo popular Adebán durante el concierto del domingo./ Youtube

El grupo popular Adebán durante el concierto del domingo./ Youtube

"Arriba, abajo, mandaremos al rey al carajo. Abajo, arriba, no queremos a la monarquía". Es parte de la letra por la que la Guardia Civil expedientó al grupo popular Adebán este domingo durante un acto en favor de la línea ferroviaria de Canfranc en Aragón.

Según informa Izquierda Unida Aragón, la Guardia Civil identificó a los miembros de la banda por cantar esta conocida canción contra la monarquía después de que parte del público lo pidiera. Además de la identificación, los agentes instruyeron un expediente informativo con motivo de la copla

Álvaro Sanz, coordinador general de IU Aragón y diputado en las Cortes, califica este acto como un episodio de "represión" y un "ataque" a la libertad de expresión que se sustenta en la "ley mordaza". 

En este sentido, Sanz recuerda al PSOE que es él quien ahora aplica las multas de la ley mordaza, ya que su reforma sigue paralizada y “esto responde a la falta de voluntad política para hacerlo”.



