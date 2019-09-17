Público
Abusos sexuales Detenido en València un hombre de 54 años por masturbarse en un autobús y eyacular sobre la ropa de una menor 

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en 2015, pero el arresto se ha producido ahora tras el análisis del semen en las prendas de la joven. El detenido, con un antecedente policial, ha pasado a disposición judicial.

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido en València a un hombre de 54 años, de origen español, como presunto autor de un delito de abuso sexual, tras al parecer masturbarse en un autobús en presencia de dos hermanas, menores de edad, y eyacular en la ropa de una de ellas.

Los agentes intervinieron diversas prendas de las menores que tenían manchas para su correspondiente análisis. Las investigaciones se iniciaron en enero del 2015 cuando los agentes tuvieron conocimiento que un hombre al parecer se había masturbado dentro de un autobús de la EMT en presencia de dos menores.

Durante las investigaciones los policías averiguaron que las víctimas iban en el autobús de pie, debido a la afluencia de personas, momento en que una de ellas se percató que su hermana ponía una cara extraña.

La hermana le preguntó si la había tocado el hombre que iba detrás de las mismas, y le dijo que sí. Al ponerse entre ambos, la chica notó que la ropa de su hermana estaba impregnada de una sustancia que podría ser semen, ya que al parecer se habría masturbado en su presencia, por lo que se bajaron del autobús.

Una vez en su domicilio, la madre lavó las prendas en la lavadora, pero instantes después de iniciar el ciclo, la detuvo y llamó a la Policía para dar cuenta de los hechos y entregar la ropa.

Como consecuencia de las investigaciones, los agentes han averiguado la identidad del sospechoso, que fue localizado y detenido como presunto autor de un delito abuso sexual. El detenido, con un antecedente policial, ha pasado a disposición judicial.

