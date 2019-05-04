Un juzgado de Salamanca ha impuesto una multa de 2.160 euros a un hombre por quitarse el condón sin el consentimiento de la mujer. El tribunal le atribuye un delito de abusos sexuales al retirar el preservativo "de forma sigilosa" en contra de la voluntad explícita de la víctima, según informa la sentencia recogida por la Cadena Ser.
El hombre y la mujer acordaron mantener relaciones sexuales "con empleo en todo caso de preservativo". Sin embargo, el varón retiró el profiláctico a pesar de ser advertido por la mujer. Más tarde, la víctima denunció los hechos ante la Policía, tal y como informa este medio.
La sentencia, dictada en conformidad, incluye además una indemnización para la víctima.
"La posterior retirada sigilosa del profiláctico se realiza sin consentimiento, lo que atenta contra la indemnidad sexual de la víctima, quien consintió el acto sexual únicamente con las debidas garantías para evitar embarazos no deseados o enfermedades de transmisión sexual", sostiene el tribunal, que se refiere a estos hechos –ocurridos en Salamanca en octubre de 2018– como una práctica del stealthing.
