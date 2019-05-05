Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Accidente de avión Al menos 41 muertos al incendiarse un avión en un aeropuerto de Moscú

Perteneciente a la compañía rusa Aeroflot, el aparato había despegado del aeropuerto de Sheremétievo con destino a la ciudad de Múrmansk, en el noroeste de Rusia, pero minutos después sus pilotos informaron a la torre de control de problemas a bordo y decidieron regresar y efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia.

Publicidad
Media: 4
Votos: 1
05/05/2019.- El avión Sukhoi Superjet 100 arde tras efecturar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Sheremétievo de Moscú. EFE/EPA/Comité de Investigación Ruso

05/05/2019.- El avión Sukhoi Superjet 100 arde tras efecturar un aterrizaje de emergencia en el aeropuerto Sheremétievo de Moscú. EFE/EPA/Comité de Investigación Ruso

Las autoridades rusas confirmaron la muerte de 41 de los 78 ocupantes del avión Sukhoi Superjet-100 que se incendió hoy en Moscú tras efectuar un aterrizaje de emergencia. "Han muerto 41 personas", dijo la portavoz del Comité de Instrucción ruso en Moscú, Elena Markovsksya.

Previamente las autoridades rusas informaron de 13 muertos, entre ellos dos menores y un miembro de la tripulación, durante el siniestro de la aeronave en el aeropuerto Sheremétievo, el más grande de Moscú.

Perteneciente a la compañía rusa Aeroflot, el aparato había despegado de Sheremétivo a las 18.02 hora local (15.02 GMT), pero menos de media hora después el avión retornó al aeropuerto de partida, donde realizó un aterrizaje de emergencia envuelto en llamas.

Los ocupantes de la aeronave fueron evacuados por los toboganes de emergencia y la evacuación se realizó en 55 segundos, por debajo de los 90 segundos previstos en las normas, ha destacado un portavoz de la compañía aérea.

El presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, expresó sus condolencias a los familiares de las víctimas e impartió instrucciones para prestarles toda la asistencia requerida, informó el Kremlin.

Según algunas fuentes, una de las causas más probables del retorno del aparato a Sheremétivo fue el impacto de un rayo que afectó al funcionamiento de los equipos de abordo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad