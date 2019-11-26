Público
Un accidente, la causa "más probable" de las quemaduras sufridas por una mujer en un parque de Palma

El hombre que detuvieron este martes por la tarde quedará libre en las próximas horas en dependencias policiales, a la espera de aclarar del todo lo acontecido. No se descarta la posible participación de otra persona en el suceso.

Una ambulancia del SAMU 061. - EUROPA PRESS - Archivo

El grupo de homicidios de la Policía Nacional cree que "la causa más probable" es que la mujer de 70 años que había narrado que un hombre le había prendido fuego este martes en un parque infantil de de Son Peretó, en Palma de Mallorca, se hubiera quemado por accidente.

Así, según han informado desde el cuerpo policial, la línea de investigación considera que podría tratarse de un hecho de etiología accidental, si bien continúan trabajando en el caso "sin descartar la posible participación de otra persona".

El hombre que detuvieron este martes por la tarde quedará libre en las próximas horas en dependencias policiales, a la espera de aclarar del todo lo acontecido.

Cabe destacar que la mujer continúa en estado crítico, según han informado la mañana de este miércoles desde el Hospital Vall d'Hebron en Barcelona, donde se encuentra ingresada.

Más concretamente, la víctima sufrió quemaduras de segundo y tercer grado en el 20% del cuerpo, fundamentalmente en el tórax,  tras resultar rociada con un líquido inflamable que ardió. Fue trasladada en un avión ambulancia desde el Hospital Son Espases en estado grave hasta el de la ciudad condal.

El Servicio de Emergencia 112 de Baleares (SEIB 112) explicó que fue una trabajadora de Emaya quien localizó a la víctima sentada en el parque y, acto seguido, sofocó el fuego que aún tenía la víctima en la ropa y en el cuerpo.

Dicha trabajadora dio el aviso al 112 a las 10.05 horas y explicó que la mujer tenía alcohol en el cuerpo. Asimismo, describió que "no se quejaba, ni pedía nada".

