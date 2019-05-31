Público
Acoso sexual La Policía analiza el móvil de la expareja de la trabajadora de Iveco que se quitó la vida tras la difusión de un vídeo sexual

El Juzgado abrió este jueves unas diligencias para investigar la difusión del vídeo tras recibir el atestado policial de lo sucedido.

La Policía analiza el móvil de la expareja de la trabajadora de Iveco. Europa Press

Agentes de la Policía Nacional están analizando el móvil de la expareja de la trabajadora de Iveco que se quitó la vida el pasado sábado tras la difusión de un vídeo sexual entre sus compañeros de trabajo, han informado fuentes de la investigación.

La pericial forense se está llevando a cabo después de que este jueves el exnovio entregara su móvil tras prestar declaración en sede policial, donde acudió de forma voluntaria por la "presión" que estaba recibiendo estos últimos días, han indicado las mismas fuentes.

Ante los investigadores, esta persona negó haber sido ser el autor de la difusión de las imágenes y facilitó su teléfono a los agentes. Una de las versiones que ha circulado en los últimos días es que la víctima mandará por error el vídeo.

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Alcalá de Henares abrió este jueves unas diligencias para investigar la difusión del vídeo tras recibir el atestado policial de lo sucedido.

La mujer, de 32 años y madre de dos hijos pequeños, estaba preocupada tras la difusión por lo que opinaría su marido, que lo vio el viernes. En ese momento, la mujer padeció una crisis nerviosa. Al día siguiente, se suicidó en su casa de Alcalá de Henares.

