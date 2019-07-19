Público
Afiliados Seguridad Social La Seguridad Social gana 23.120 afiliados extranjeros en junio y suma cinco meses de ascensos

Los países que más extranjeros aportan al sistema nacional proceden de Rumanía (361.873 afiliados), Marruecos (273.901), Italia (131.334) y China (107.282).

Un obrero en un andamio. EFE/Archivo.

La Seguridad Social ganó una media de 23.120 cotizantes extranjeros en junio (+1,07%), hasta situarse el total de inmigrantes ocupados en 2.178.269 personas, según ha informado este viernes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.

Con este repunte, la afiliación de extranjeros encadena cinco meses consecutivos de ascensos tras haber ganado en febrero, marzo, abril y mayo 18.500, 41.677, 59.443 y 68.749 cotizantes, respectivamente.

Del total de afiliados extranjeros inscritos a cierre de junio, 1.830.668 cotizan en el Régimen General (esta dato incluye el Sistema Especial Agrario, con 240.005 ocupados y el del Hogar, con 171.903); 342.596 en Autónomos; 4.948 en el Régimen del Mar, y 58 en el del Carbón

En términos interanuales, la afiliación de extranjeros creció en 151.710 cotizantes en junio, un 7,49% más.

Rumanos, los más numerosos

Al finalizar el sexto mes del año, un total de 1.282.519 cotizantes extranjeros procedían de países extracomunitarios y el resto (895.750) de países de la Unión Europea.

Del total de trabajadores inmigrantes afiliados a la Seguridad Social, los grupos más numerosos proceden de Rumanía (361.873 afiliados), Marruecos (273.901), Italia (131.334) y China (107.282).

Les siguen los trabajadores de Ecuador (75.894), Colombia (73.850), Reino Unido (72.163), Bulgaria (66.465) y Portugal (57.590).

Catalunya y Madrid, a la cabeza de la afiliación extranjera

Por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya y Madrid siguieron concentrando algo más de cuatro de cada diez extranjeros afiliados a la Seguridad Social a cierre de junio, al sumar entre ambas el 44,2% del total de inmigrantes ocupados. En concreto, Catalunya contaba con 531.385 extranjeros cotizantes, mientras que en Madrid la cifra era de 432.135.

Las comunidades con menor presencia de inmigrantes en alta a la Seguridad Social al finalizar junio fueron Cantabria, con 12.756 extranjeros; Extremadura, con 14.169, y Asturias, con 14.607.

