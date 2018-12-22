Los Mossos d'Esquadra detuvieron ayer, viernes, en Barcelona a un menor de 15 años acusado de agredir sexualmente a un niña de 13 a la que supuestamente propinó un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y que se encuentra ingresada en el Hospital Vall d'Hebron en estado grave, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la policía catalana.
Según publica El Periódico de Catalunya, los hechos tuvieron lugar el viernes, hacia las 19.00 horas, en el lavabo del aparcamiento de El Corte Inglés de Can Dragó, en el distrito barcelonés de Nou Barris, cuando los trabajadores de este centro comercial detectaron la presencia de los dos menores en los baños del aparcamiento subterráneo situado bajo los grandes almacenes.
El personal del centro avisó a los Mossos y al Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), que atendió primero a la chica, de 13 años, que estaba inconsciente, al igual que el presunto agresor, al parecer por un elevado consumo de alcohol.
La chica, según el SEM, presentaba un fuerte golpe en la cabeza y hematomas en el cuello, y por ello fue evacuada al hospital del Vall d'Hebron, donde quedó ingresada en estado grave.
Fuentes de este hospital han informado de que la menor continúa en estado grave, aunque evoluciona favorablemente.
Los mossos detuvieron al chico, de 15 años, como sospechoso, y tras recuperar la conciencia prestó declaración ante la policía y reconoció únicamente haber mantenido relaciones sexuales con la chica.
Los Mossos, que han confirmado que mantienen una investigación en marcha por presunta violación, no han podido confirmar a Efe si el detenido ha pasado ya a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores.
Can Dragó, en el distrito de Nou Barris pero fronterizo con Sant Andreu, es una zona con profusión de pandilleros y un núcleo de narcotráfico en los bloques conocidos como el Bronx.
