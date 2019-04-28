Público
Agresión sexual Detenido un empleado de hotel en Granada por agresión sexual a una niña de 5 años

La detención se produjo este sábado y el presunto agresor permanece en dependencias de la Guardia Civil.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. ARCHIVO

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Granada a un hombre, empleado de un hotel, acusado de una presunta agresión sexual a una niña de 5 años.

Según han informado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, el presunto agresor era trabajador de un hotel de la provincia de Granada y conocido de los padres de la menor.

La detención se produjo este sábado y el presunto agresor, que no es de nacionalidad española como tampoco lo son los padres de la niña, permanece en dependencias de la Guardia Civil a la espera de pasar en las próximas horas a disposición judicial. 

