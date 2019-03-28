La Policía Nacional ha detenido a seis personas en relación a dos agresiones sexuales que se han producido esta semana en Castellón, localidad que celebra las Fiestas de la Magdalena. Según han informado fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno, las seis detenciones se han producido tras identificar a un total de ocho personas sospechosas en relación con estos casos.
Las mismas fuentes no han podido precisar qué número de detenidos se corresponden con cada una de las agresiones sexuales. Uno de los ataques se habría producido a una menor de 17 años, cometida durante la madrugada de este miércoles, mientras que la segunda -no se ha facilitado la edad de la víctima-fue también coincidiendo con la celebración de las fiestas fundacionales de Castellón. Ambos casos ya han sido puestos en conocimiento de la Fiscalía de Castellón, según han informado fuentes del Ministerio Público.
La alcaldesa de Castellón, Amparo Marco, ha expresado su "más enérgica condena" ante estos hechos y ha mostrado su deseo de que "todo el peso de la ley" recaiga sobre los agresores. Marco ha asegurado, en un comunicado, que la violencia machista es "una lacra que nos hace una sociedad peor", y ha mostrado el compromiso del consistorio con "la lucha contra la violencia contra las mujeres".
El Ayuntamiento de Castellón ha incorporado este año como novedad al Servicio de Asistencia Sanitaria municipal asistencia psicológica 24 horas para atender casos de violencia de género o agresiones sexistas durante las fiestas y ofrecer así una "respuesta integral" a las posibles víctimas.
