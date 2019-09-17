Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Alicante Prisión provisional para un hombre por violar tres veces a la canguro de sus hijos en Calpe

La situación se dio a conocer después de que la víctima huyera del domicilio y pidiera ayuda a la Policía Local. La mujer presentaba heridas en el cuerpo y denuncia haber recibido amenazas de muerte.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
15/09/2018 - Imagen de archivo de la Policía Local de Alicante / EFE

Imagen de archivo de la Policía Local de Alicante / EFE

Un hombre de 38 años ha sido enviado a prisión provisional acusado de violar en tres ocasiones en Calpe (Alicante) a la canguro de sus hijos, una mujer de 29 años. La situación se conoció después de que la víctima huyera del domicilio y pidiera ayuda a la Policía Local, que detuvo al hombre cuando abandonaba la vivienda en compañía de sus hijos. 

Fuentes de la investigación han informado este martes de que el arresto del hombre ocurrió el pasado día 12 de septiembre y que, tras pasar a disposición de juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Dénia, el juez decretó su encarcelamiento sin fianza un día después. 

El hombre había contratado a la víctima como cuidadora interna de sus dos hijos, de cinco y ocho años, en una vivienda de una urbanización de Calpe. Además de las violaciones investigadas se le atribuyen palizas a la mujer, que presenta heridas en el cuerpo y en el rostro, así como amenazas de muerte. 

Por otro lado, el hombre también está acusado de agredir físicamente a sus dos hijos. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad