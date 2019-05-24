Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Menor desaparecida en Redován Aparece en buen estado la menor de 16 años que se buscaba en Redován

La madre de la niña había denunciado su desaparición, ya que el jueves no llegó a casa a dormir.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
La menor ha sido encontrada cerca de su casa. Alerta desaparecidos

La menor ha sido encontrada cerca de su casa. Alerta desaparecidos

La menor de 16 años de Redován (Alicante) que se buscaba desde este jueves ha aparecido en buen estado de salud en las inmediaciones de su domicilio, según han informado fuentes municipales y de la Guardia Civil.

La madre de la niña había denunciado su desaparición, ya que el jueves no llegó a casa a dormir.

La Guardia Civil activó tanto medios aéreos como la unidad canina para lograr su localización, que finalmente se ha producido sobre las 18.00 horas de este viernes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad