La menor de 16 años de Redován (Alicante) que se buscaba desde este jueves ha aparecido en buen estado de salud en las inmediaciones de su domicilio, según han informado fuentes municipales y de la Guardia Civil.
La madre de la niña había denunciado su desaparición, ya que el jueves no llegó a casa a dormir.
La Guardia Civil activó tanto medios aéreos como la unidad canina para lograr su localización, que finalmente se ha producido sobre las 18.00 horas de este viernes.
❌ DESACTIVADA#desaparecido #sosdesaparecidos #Missing #España #Redován #Alicante pic.twitter.com/ZXu5BtfbVT— ALERTA DESAPARECIDOS (@sosdesaparecido) 24 de mayo de 2019
