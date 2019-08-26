Público
ARTEFACTO EXPLOSIVO Detonada a 45 metros bajo el mar la bomba hallada en una playa de Barcelona

El artefacto fue localizado ayer en el fondo del mar, a unos 25 metros de la costa. La playa de Sant Sebastià ya ha sido reabierta al público.

Imagen del proyectil. / GUARDIA CIVIL

Artificieros de la Armada han detonado hacia las 15.35 horas de este lunes la bomba de la Guerra Civil hallada ayer en la playa de Sant Sebastià de Barcelona, con 70 kilos de trilita (TNT) altamente volátil, en un dispositivo que se ha llevado a cabo según lo previsto, sin incidentes relevantes.

Según han informado fuentes del dispositivo de seguridad, el proyectil ha sido neutralizado a una milla náutica sobre la vertical de la playa y a 45 metros de profundidad.

La Armada ha trasladado la bomba, hallada ayer a unos 25 metros de la playa, mediante globos de elevación sumergidos en el mar para proceder a su explosión controlada en una zona segura, a una milla de la playa y a 45 metros bajo mar, sin afectar a la red de oleoductos de Barcelona

El artefacto, de 1,10 metros de alto y 80 centímetros de diámetro, contiene 70 kilos de trilita -un compuesto químico explosivo conocido como TNT-, altamente volátil.

La bomba fue localizada ayer en el fondo del mar, a unos 25 metros de la playa, lo que obligó a cerrar al público la playa de Sant Sebastià, una de las más concurridas de la ciudad, donde hoy se ha ampliado el perímetro de protección hasta la explanada de la plaza del Mar.

Este lunes la playa de Sant Sebastià ya ha sido reabierta al público.

