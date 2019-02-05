Asciende a siete el número de detenidos por la agresión múltiple de Sabadell

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a un séptimo hombre como presunto implicado en la agresión sexual múltiple a una joven de 18 años ocurrida la madrugada del domingo en una nave abandonada de Sabadell (Barcelona).
Según ha informado este martes la policía catalana a Europa Press, el hombre fue detenido la tarde del lunes y está en comisaría junto al resto de arrestados, que todavía no han pasado a disposición judicial.
El Ayuntamiento de Sabadell, que estaba pendiente de una resolución judicial para precintar la nave abandonada, se presentará como acusación popular en el caso.
