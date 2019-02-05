Público
Noticias de hoy Nueva violación múltiple en Sabadell y otras 3 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 5 de febrero de 2019

Repasamos las noticias más relevantes del informativo 'Público al Día' emitido el lunes 4 de febrero de 2019.

Público al Día - 4 de febrero de 2019

Nuria Martínez en el informativo del 4 de febrero de 2019.

Dado su interés y para facilitar la accesibilidad, a continuación transcribimos íntegramente el informativo 'Público al día'

"Iros a la cocina, iros a fregar, sois unas mierdas, sois unas guarras"...Son solo algunos de los insultos machistas que recibieron las jugadoras del equipo femenino del Terrasa. Y no de los aficionados sino de sus propios compañeros del club. Para denunciar esta aberrante actitud las vemos aquí haciendo una sentada...en el mismo campo que tuvieron que abandonar por el comportamiento despectivo de quienes debieran apoyarlas y no insultarlas.

Buenas noches. Comenzamos Público al día.

Venezuela

España, Alemania, Francia, Suecia y Reino Unido han reconocido hoy a Juan Guaidó como presidente interino de Venezuela para que convoque elecciones presidenciales. Como era de esperar, Nicolás Maduro ha calificado de "nefasta" la declaración de Pedro Sánchez y le tacha de "'pelele'" al servicio de Donald Trump. Nicolás Maduro no descarta un conflicto armado en Venezuela. 'Si Estados Unidos quiere otro Vietnam lo tendrá', ha afirmado. Pero, ¿cuáles son las razones que esgrime la primera potencia del mundo para declarar la guerra a Venezuela? Hemos hablado con expertos y estas son sus respuestas...

Incapacidad por violación

La Justicia reconoce, por primera vez, la incapacidad permanente a una mujer víctima de violación por las secuelas psicológicas que le provocó la agresión. Entre ellas, repetidos ataques de ansiedad que le impiden salir a la calle y realizar cualquier otra actividad. Pero los efectos de una violación pueden ser muchos más...

Violación múltiple en Sabadell

Nueva violación múltiple en Sabadell. El pasado sábado la policía detenía a seis jóvenes acusados de violar presuntamente a una mujer en grupo. La víctima, de 18 años, salió de fiesta con un grupo de amigas y no recuerda cómo acabó en una fábrica abandonada donde tres chicos la estuvieron agrediendo mientras los demás miraban sin hacer nada. Hasta 54 violaciones grupales se produjeron en España en 2018, según el portal feminicidio.net...

Feminismo

¿Qué es el feminismo del 99%? ¿Y el del 1%? ¿Qué significa que el feminismo sea transversal? Para contestar a todas estas preguntas hemos hablado con la antropóloga Núria Alabao. Este es el resultado.

