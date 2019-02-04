Público
Pactos PP Barones del PP ven factible reeditar el pacto "a la andaluza" con Vox y Cs en otras CCAA

Los líderes 'populares' en Extremadura, José Antonio Monago, y de Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Núñez, creen repetir el pacto con las dos formaciones en sus comunidades autónomas, que dio al PP la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía.

Pablo Casado y José Antonio Monago, el sábado 15 de diciembre en Cáceres. Fuente: PP

Los líderes del PP en Extremadura, José Antonio Monago, y de Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Núñez, creen factible la reedición en sus comunidades autónomas del pacto con Vox y Ciudadanos, que dio al PP la presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía el pasado mes de diciembre.

En declaraciones a los medios previas al Comité Ejecutivo del PP que ha reunido a sus presidentes autonómicos y regionales para empezar a diseñar la estrategia electoral, Monago ha asegurado que se puede "convivir" con Vox, "hablar y buscar puntos de encuentro" y ha recordado que él gobernó en la Junta de Extremadura gracias a un pacto con IU.

Monago ha dicho aspirar a que el PP sea el 26 de mayo "la formación más votada" en Extremadura y ha añadido que luego habrá que "barajar las cartas" que den los ciudadanos.

Por su parte, Núñez ha apelado a "escuchar a todo el mundo y ampliar el espectro político", en referencia a posibles pactos con Vox. "No hay que preocuparse en democracia porque haya otro partido político", ha dicho el líder popular en Castilla-La Mancha, que también ha reivindicado, frente a Vox, la "buena experiencia de gestión" de los populares.

También en declaraciones a los medios, el presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, se ha referido a las encuestas que dan malos resultados al PP y ha señalado que "si son las del CIS, que Pedro Sánchez convoque elecciones mañana".

