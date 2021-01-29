Estás leyendo: Bruselas oculta detalles de las facturas al publicar su contrato con AstraZeneca

El anuncio llega en una semana cargada de tensión entre ambas partes después de que la farmaceútica anunciara que no podrá entregar las dosis prometidas para el primer trimestre por problemas en una planta de producción.

Un vial de AstraZeneca. REUTERS

La Unión Europea ha publicado este viernes el contrato que firmó con la farmacéutica AstraZeneca, tal y como adelantó esta mañana la presidenta de la Comisión, Ursula Von der Leyen. Sin embargo, en el documento aparecen tachados párrafos con los precios y las dosis previstas para cada mes. 

El anuncio llega en una semana cargada de tensión entre ambas partes después de que AstraZeneca anunciara que no podrá entregar las dosis prometidas a los Estados miembros para el primer trimestre por problemas en una planta de producción.

El Ejecutivo comunitario había solicitado formalmente a la empresa su luz verde a la publicación del acuerdo. "Celebramos el compromiso de la compañía hacia una mayor transparencia", ha afirmado en una rueda de prensa el portavoz de la Comisión Europea, Eric Mamer.

El documento publicado, sin embargo, contiene partes censuradas por tratarse de información confidencial, como "detalles de las facturas", así como otros datos por "razones de seguridad".

Está previsto que la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA) publique este mismo viernes su recomendación sobre la vacuna de AstraZeneca y la Universidad de Oxford, lo que abriría la puerta a la autorización para la comercialización de la misma. La UE se reservó el acceso a 300 millones de dosis y la opción de acceder a otros 100 millones más.

