Asturias activa el plan de contaminación marina por el naufragio de un buque ante las costas francesas

La medida va a orientada a vigilar la evolución de la contaminación, surgida tras el accidente de un barco el pasado 12 de marzo. 

Imagen del buque italiano Grande America momentos previos a su hundimiento./ EFE

El Consejero de Presidencia y Participación Ciudadana de Asturias, Guillermo Martínez, ha procedido a activar este jueves, a las 11.29 horas, el Plan Territorial de Contingencia por Contaminación Marina Accidental en el Principado de Asturias (Placampa) en Situación 0.

Esta decisión se ha tomado ante la posibilidad de la llegada a la costa española de la contaminación surgida tras el accidente y naufragio del buque Grande América, ocurrido el pasado 12 de marzo, en las costas atlánticas francesas.

Se trata de una situación de vigilancia y seguimiento sobre la evolución de la contaminación surgida tras el accidente de este barco. El naufragio de este buque también ha dado lugar a la activación del Plan Nacional de Lucha contra la Contaminación Marítima, así como los Planes Especiales Autonómicos del País Vasco y Cantabria.

